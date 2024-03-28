The Turkish Embassy, in coordination with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), donated laboratory equipment Wednesday to medical students in South Sudan.

Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan Erdem Mutaf said at the handing-over ceremony that the embassy is paying special attention to the education sector in South Sudan.

"TIKA's donation to the Upper Nile University faculty of medicine should be considered in the framework of our approach to the education sector," said Mutaf. I am sure that this assistance will be instrumental in increasing the capacity of medical students at Upper Nile University."

He said that the embassy would contact the school's vice counselor to work on projects.

"Türkiye and South Sudan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the corporation in the field of higher education in 2017. If we ratify this MoU, it will give an opportunity for the exchange of academics between our countries as a first step. As the Republic of Türkiye, we have been granting scholarships to South Sudanese students for their university education in Turkey for the last 10 years – postgraduate and Ph.D. as well," said Mutaf.

He added that the embassy is also pursuing the setting up of an international school that accompanies primary and secondary school students in Juba.

"I am sure with the help of the relevant South Sudan authorities, we will be able to open the school in the period ahead," he added.

Vice Chancellor of Upper Nile University Mamour Chuol Turuk expressed his appreciation to the embassy and TIKA for their generous support to medical students at the school.

"This is a great day because of the contribution of TIKA and it is meaningful because you have given your heart to serve this nation in whatever capacity that you have. We are looking forward to more collaboration between the university and TIKA," he said.

"We thank you for your generous gift. It is not small; it is big. It is a gesture of humanity and willingness to help. I want to thank the coordination of TIKA. You have shown a sense of responsibility for taking responsibility for education today. It is not easy sometimes. We will continue on the same path."

Abdullah Sarı, TIKA's country coordinator, said the equipment donation would improve education and the quality of students in their field.

"We thank Minister of Higher Education Gabriel Chanson Chang and Ambassador Erdem Mutaf. I thank the academics of Upper Nile and students of the medical association for supporting the donation of equipment for the university and students. I hope this equipment will improve education and the quality of students, as well as improve TIKA and university relations and Turkish and South Sudanese people relations."

Wilson Bech Majok, chairperson of the Medical Students Association at Upper Nile University, said the equipment will help students carry out the required practical work.

"We thank TIKA for this medical equipment donation. It will help the students in the faculty of medicine do their work well," he said.

"The request for medical equipment was made to TIKA in October last year. We thank TIKA for their immediate response."