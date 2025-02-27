Due to the ongoing civil war in Sudan, El-Butana University students and academics, whose studies were disrupted by the war, have been relocated to Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University in Türkiye under the coordination of the Council of Higher Education (YÖK).

In response to the crisis, YÖK launched the "Guest University Initiative," ensuring that Sudanese students could continue their education in Türkiye. Through this program, Sudan’s Bahri and El-Neelain Universities will also be hosted at Selçuk University and Inönü University, respectively.

YÖK President Erol Özvar emphasized that this initiative not only strengthens bilateral relations but also serves as a model for the Islamic world. He highlighted that the selected universities already host Sudanese students, fostering a supportive academic environment.

"Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University’s Sudanese students are now welcoming fellow academics and peers, continuing Türkiye’s tradition as a hub for education and research,” he added.

Since April 15, 2023, clashes between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over military reform have led to over 20,000 deaths, the world's largest displacement crisis and 25 million people in need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations. Amid the conflict, El-Butana University’s buildings were damaged, severely disrupting education.

Seeking to mitigate the impact of the war on students, the Sudanese Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research turned to YÖK for support. "Many Turkish university graduates have become ministers, prime ministers and presidents in their home countries. We believe Sudanese students will follow the same path. We will never accept the closure of universities," stated Özvar.

El-Butana University Rector Mohmoud Yacob Mohmoud explained that while the university attempted to continue education through online learning, a lack of resources made it ineffective. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work in Türkiye, Mohmoud said, "When we explained our situation, Türkiye was the first country to hear our plea, and we are incredibly thankful for their support."

Mohmoud also noted that upon arriving at Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University, they realized the inadequacies of Sudan’s education system. He vowed to use the knowledge gained in Türkiye to improve education in Sudan.

Ferass Aiaaldeen Gahalrsoul Faragalla, a Sudanese student pursuing a master’s degree in biochemistry, now continues his practical training in university research centers. "Advanced laboratories and research centers will significantly enhance my practical studies. I will take this knowledge back to Sudan and contribute to my country’s development."

Similarly, Rashida Ebrahim Hussein, an undergraduate student at El-Butana University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, expressed her happiness in continuing her studies in Niğde. "Here, I am learning to use advanced equipment, which I will take back to Sudan. Coming to Türkiye was a fresh start for my academic journey," Hussein explained.