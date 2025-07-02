All animal sales venues across Türkiye have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to help control the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı announced Tuesday.

“This decision is solely intended to speed up containment of the outbreak and is a temporary animal health measure,” he said.

In his statement regarding the outbreak, Yumaklı emphasized that the ministry continuously monitors and combats all diseases threatening animal health throughout the country.

“In 2024, thanks to our intensive vaccination campaigns and preventive measures against foot-and-mouth disease, we achieved an 80% reduction in cases compared to the previous year. Additional precautions were also taken during and before the Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, to manage animal movements,” he said.

Yumaklı reported that a new serotype of the disease (SAT1) was recently detected, and an effective vaccine was quickly developed and deployed by the ministry’s related departments. However, an increase in animal movement following the Eid holiday has caused a rise in SAT1 outbreaks, prompting the ministry to intensify vaccination efforts.

The minister stressed that vaccination alone is not sufficient to contain the disease. “Restricting animal movement is one of the most effective global standard practices in combating such diseases. Scientific assessments show that the risk of transmission is especially high in animal markets where direct contact occurs,” he said. Yumaklı also noted that indirect contact – through livestock traders, middlemen, and village visits – can spread the disease rapidly across regions. He emphasized that restricting animal movement at outbreak sites is crucial for both local and national animal health.

To support this approach, the minister shared the following updates: “To prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease and to ensure effective control, the activities of all animal markets, including livestock markets, live animal exchanges, animal collection and sales centers, fairs, and festivals, have been temporarily suspended. This is a preventive and short-term health measure. Vaccination efforts are continuing rapidly, and once the entire livestock population is vaccinated, the restrictions will be gradually lifted based on close monitoring of the outbreak.”

Yumaklı also reassured the public that the measures do not pose any threat to national food security, stating: “We do not expect any disruption in the supply of animal-based food products, especially meat and dairy. Our current stock and production infrastructure are sufficient to meet national demand. As the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, we are closely monitoring the situation, and our veterinary and field teams are on duty 24/7. In collaboration with all stakeholders, we are committed to eliminating threats to animal and public health.”

The minister concluded by reminding citizens that foot-and-mouth disease does not affect humans, and there is no risk in consuming red meat. He urged the public to follow official updates and guidance and thanked farmers and citizens for their awareness and cooperation.