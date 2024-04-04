Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Thursday that they anticipate 30 million to 35 million citizens to travel for the nine-day Eid Al-Fitr, also known as Ramadan Bayram, and that Ankara has taken all necessary precautions on roads, in the air and on railways for safe transits.

"With the Eid Al-Fitr holiday lasting for nine days, we expect 30 million to 35 million citizens to travel. We've taken all necessary measures on roads, in the air and on railways," the minister said in a written statement.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu pointed out that there is a 60%-70% increase in traffic, especially on departure and return dates during holiday periods.

Uraloğlu emphasized that they have taken the necessary measures to ensure citizens travel peacefully on the country's 68,680-kilometer (42,675-mile) road network.

“Given the crowded roads, citizens need to be much more cautious."

Uraloğlu warned citizens to approach this matter with sensitivity to prevent turning holiday joy into sorrow.

‘Drivers should stay calm’

Uraloğlu warned that simultaneous departures and returns of drivers during holiday travel days could cause traffic congestion beyond the capacity of certain routes, advising drivers to avoid hasty and frantic behavior that can lead to accidents.

The minister highlighted that maintenance and repair work on roads with heavy traffic will be suspended during the holiday period, ensuring that traffic markers are in place in sections with maintenance work underway.

Additionally, he stated that tighter measures have been taken in areas prone to accidents through collaboration with the Interior Ministry. He also urged citizens to be more vigilant.

Uraloğlu advised citizens to obtain information about road conditions before traveling, mentioning that they can check route analysis programs on the General Directorate of Highways website and obtain information from the toll-free "Alo 159" hotline.

‘Capacity increased’

The minister recalled that they increased capacity not only on high-speed train services but also on mainline and regional trains due to the holiday, saying: "With additional services starting from April 5 on high-speed train lines, we'll provide an increase of 18,084 seats.”

Uraloğlu highlighted that the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) has made all necessary preparations for comfortable and safe air transportation.

"All relevant units of DHMI will provide services around the clock during the holiday period. We've taken all necessary precautions at all airports nationwide, especially at Istanbul Airport, to prevent any problems arising from congestion. Our personnel at airports will coordinate with all units to ensure comfortable and safe transportation for citizens."

'Administrative fines to be issued'

Uraloğlu mentioned that they have allowed travel companies to use buses normally used in tourism transportation for intercity transportation.

"To prevent citizens from facing any problems in finding bus tickets and experiencing grievances such as exorbitant prices during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, we've increased inspections in passenger transportation through the General Directorate of Transportation Services Regulation. Administrative fines will be issued to companies engaging in unauthorized transportation, operating without permission, disembarking or embarking passengers in unauthorized areas or selling bus tickets at exorbitant prices. Furthermore, due to a significant increase in the number of passengers traveling by road during the holiday period, we've requested additional services from bus companies to meet demand," he said.