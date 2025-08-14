Türkiye continues to battle a series of wildfires fueled by both climate change and human activity. While firefighters have brought many blazes under control, some fires remain active in southern regions, including Mersin’s Silifke district and Hatay’s Hassa district, where aerial and ground operations continue.

In Silifke, firefighting teams worked overnight to contain a wildfire that broke out on Wednesday in the forested areas around the Balandız and Kırtıl neighborhoods. Firefighting helicopters resumed aerial operations at dawn.

The fire, fanned by strong winds, prompted precautionary evacuations of six neighborhoods and five small settlements. Local authorities temporarily closed the Silifke-Gülnar highway, rerouting traffic via Silifke-Beşçatal-Gülnar. Fire crews continue to work to bring the blaze under control.

On Wednesday, 10 helicopters, 122 ground vehicles and 344 personnel were deployed to fight the fire. The Jandarma Commando Battalion and Silifke District Gendarmerie contributed 210 personnel and 60 vehicles. The flames forced residents of Kırtıl, Balandız, Imamuşağı, Çamlıca, Işıklı and Akdere neighborhoods to evacuate.

Fires in Hatay

In the Hassa district of Hatay, a wildfire that erupted between the Bademli and Yukarıbucak neighborhoods yesterday evening is also being fought with ground and air support. Rugged terrain has complicated access, prompting road-clearing operations by heavy machinery. Reinforcements from neighboring provinces were dispatched, and firefighting continued into the morning with the assistance of five helicopters and two planes.

A local shopkeeper distributed snacks to the forest workers and security personnel fighting the fire.

The Hatay governor’s office said 1,115 residents of the Yukarıbucak and Bademli neighborhoods were evacuated and could be placed in temporary shelters if needed. At 8:30 a.m., 271 vehicles and roughly 624 personnel were deployed in the operation. No injuries, fatalities or other adverse incidents have been reported.