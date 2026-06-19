Turkish authorities have launched a large-scale operation against an international drug trafficking network accused of using encrypted communication technology to coordinate narcotics shipments and launder criminal proceeds.

According to a statement from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on Friday, detention warrants were issued for 50 suspects identified as members of criminal organizations involved in the cross-border import and export of illegal drugs.

The investigation, conducted by the Bureau of Terrorism Financing and Money Laundering Crimes, uncovered the alleged activities through the analysis of communications exchanged on a specialized encrypted messaging platform.

Authorities said the application provided end-to-end encrypted messaging and operated on specially modified mobile phones designed to enhance secrecy. The devices reportedly had microphones, cameras and GPS functions disabled, making them difficult to monitor and track.

Investigators determined that members of the criminal networks used the platform to coordinate the movement of narcotics obtained from various countries. The drugs were allegedly transported both into Türkiye and to other international destinations.

The statement also said the organizations generated substantial illegal revenue through drug trafficking and sought to conceal the origins of those funds through various money laundering schemes.

Prosecutors identified 50 suspects linked to the networks. Of those, 10 are already serving prison sentences for unrelated offenses, while 19 are believed to be abroad and are currently wanted. The remaining 21 suspects are located within Türkiye.

Teams from the Istanbul Police Department's Narcotics Crimes Division carried out simultaneous operations aimed at apprehending the suspects.

Authorities have also initiated procedures to seek international red notices for suspects located overseas in an effort to facilitate their arrest through international law enforcement cooperation.

As part of the investigation, prosecutors identified a wide range of assets allegedly acquired through criminal proceeds and later used in money laundering activities.

Courts ordered the seizure of all bank accounts and cryptocurrency assets belonging to 50 individuals. Authorities also confiscated 78 properties, 77 vehicles and partnership shares in 15 companies allegedly linked to the criminal organizations.