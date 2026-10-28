Türkiye plans to increase the number of registered users of its e-Government Gateway ("e-Devlet") to 71 million next year, while expanding the number of public services available through the platform to 10,000.

As of September, the e-Government Gateway provided access to 9,436 services offered by 1,130 institutions and organizations, including central government agencies, municipalities and their affiliates, universities and private institutions.

A total of 5,378 services were also accessible through the platform's mobile applications, while registered users reached 69.8 million during the same period.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat)'s Household Information Technology Usage Survey, the proportion of people using e-Government services reached 76%.

The number of registered users is expected to reach 70 million by the end of this year before rising to 71 million in 2027. Meanwhile, the number of public services available through the platform is targeted to increase from 9,500 in 2026 to 10,000 next year.

Authorities also aim to simplify and integrate existing services while improving their maturity. In this context, nine integrated services are expected to be offered through the e-Government Gateway in 2027.

The number of services available through the platform's mobile applications is also projected to increase to 6,500 by the end of this year and 7,500 next year.