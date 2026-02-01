The number of registered users on Türkiye’s e-Government Gateway (e-Devlet Kapısı), which enables citizens to access public services digitally, has reache 68,193,133.

Launched in 2008, the e-Government Gateway has steadily evolved into a centralized digital platform integrating hundreds of public institutions and offering thousands of public services.

The system allows citizens to complete a wide range of administrative procedures securely and efficiently without physical visits to public offices.

Services available through the platform cover a broad spectrum, including justice, social security and insurance, healthcare, transportation, education, environment, and urban planning, reinforcing the gateway’s role as a core component of Türkiye’s digital transformation strategy.

In 2010, the number of registered users was 1,955,675 and increased to 25,768,832 by 2015. Between 2015 and the end of 2025, the user base expanded by approximately 2.6 times, reaching its current level of 68.2 million.

In terms of registration methods, 33.9 million users accessed the system via SMS passwords, while 30.9 million registered through domestic password envelopes.

Additional access channels include internet banking, electronic signatures, mobile signatures and Turkish republic identity cards, reflecting diversified and secure authentication options.

Age-based data show widespread adoption across demographics. The platform is used by nearly 10 million people aged 15-24, over 14 million aged 25-34, 13.6 million aged 35-44, and more than 8.9 million citizens aged 65 and above, underlining strong digital inclusion across age groups.

Since its launch, the e-Government Gateway has recorded more than 25 billion logins, including 14.9 billion web-based and 10.5 billion mobile application entries, demonstrating sustained and intensive usage.

As of December 2025, the number of services available on the platform has reached 9,170. Last year’s most frequently used services include Social Security Institution (SGK) Registration and Service Records, Traffic Fine Inquiries by License Plate, Tax Debt Inquiry and Payment, and Vehicle Registration Inquiries.

The platform currently delivers services through 205 central public institutions, 206 universities, 543 municipalities, 30 water and sewerage administrations, and 129 private institutions, positioning the e-Government Gateway as one of Türkiye’s most comprehensive digital public service platforms.