A recent presidential decree, now published in the Official Gazette, highlights the Turkish government's commitment to reimbursing tuition fees for master's and doctoral students residing in war-hit Gaza, Palestine, who are pursuing a thesis program or equivalent in public higher education institutions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's decision added a temporary article to the presidential decree concerning contribution and tuition fees for the 2023-2024 academic year in higher education institutions.

This addition stipulates that for the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year, the state will bear the tuition costs for thesis-based master's and doctoral students residing in Gaza, Palestine, enrolled in formal education programs at Turkish public higher education institutions.

Moreover, a presidential decree issued on Nov. 17 and recently published in the Official Gazette covered the tuition fees for associate and undergraduate students from Gaza attending formal education programs at public Turkish higher education institutions. With this latest decision, master's and doctoral students have also been included in this program, marking an extension of the financial support initiative.