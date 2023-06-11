The government has taken decisive steps to enforce regulations for the health and legal sale of animals to be bought for sacrifice during the upcoming Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha. Istanbul's Agriculture and Forestry Provincial Director Ahmet Yavuz Karaca highlighted the measures taken by the Provincial Sacrifice Services Commission to ensure the well-being of animals and prevent illegal practices.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Karaca emphasized the establishment of checkpoints at key transit points into the city, such as the Riva Livestock Dispatch Control Point, Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, Şile, Büyükçekmece and Silivri. These checkpoints aim to monitor animals brought for sacrifice and uphold government-mandated regulations.

Karaca confirmed that since the implementation of these measures, inspections had been conducted round the clock throughout the year. Approximately 100 illegally transported cattle have been intercepted, and suppliers have faced administrative fines.

To maintain health standards, animals being transported or sold illegally are transported to the quarantine center in Tuzla, where veterinarians conduct thorough health checks. Once the animals receive a clean bill of health, they are handed over to authorized sale points and slaughter locations designated by the commission.

Karaca also acknowledged the increased sales of sacrificial animals within Istanbul due to the rise in animal breeding farms, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the commission's approval, slaughtering will be permitted on these farms if conditions are suitable.

Last year, Istanbul received around 68,000 cattle and 65,000 small livestock, according to Karaca. Based on the nationwide animal counts, authorities predict no shortage of sacrificial animals this year.

Karaca advised individuals selecting sacrificial animals to consider certain criteria, such as the brightness of the animal's eyes and the presence of ear tags. He also mentioned the availability of the "Tarım Cebimde," or "Agriculture in My Pocket," application, which provides detailed information and allows users to track relevant updates.

Regarding the prices of sacrificial animals, Karaca explained that the market value would be determined once the animals are brought into the city. Sales currently occur on farms, and while a specific price has not been set yet, it is expected to be influenced by prevailing market prices.

As Istanbul remains committed to upholding regulations, the strict measures implemented by the Provincial Sacrifice Services Commission ensure the well-being of animals brought for sacrifice during Qurban Bayram. These efforts aim to prevent illegal practices and ensure a safe and healthy environment for the community during this auspicious occasion.