Türkiye has received unanimous approval to establish a "Climate Change Regional Activity Center" during the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP23) for the Mediterranean Action Plan aimed at preventing marine pollution.

According to the statement from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP23) for the Mediterranean Action Plan for the Prevention of Marine Pollution, also known as the “Barcelona Convention,” was held in Slovenia on Dec. 5-8, under the theme "From Decisions to Actions."

Fatma Varank, chairperson of the Barcelona Convention Bureau for 2022-2023 and deputy minister of environment, urbanization and climate change, delivered the opening speech at the Barcelona Convention. She highlighted the significant decisions made during Türkiye's 22nd Conference of the Parties, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to enhance the environmental condition of the Mediterranean.

Despite previous initiatives, Varank acknowledged the insufficient progress toward achieving a "good environmental status" and underscored the imperative for collaborative solutions. Addressing the conference theme, she stressed the importance of transitioning from decisions to concrete actions.

Throughout the Barcelona Convention, Varank engaged in extensive bilateral discussions with representatives from the European Union Delegation and other regional activity center leaders. As a result of the negotiations, the decision to establish the Climate Change Regional Activity Center (CC/RAC) in Türkiye was supported and approved by all countries. Thus, a U.N. office will be established in Türkiye, actively participating in policy-making efforts related to climate change in the Mediterranean region. This center will also contribute to actively benefiting from international funding mechanisms.

Similar centers exist in Italy, France, Tunisia, Croatia, Greece and Spain. However, Türkiye's inclusion is expected to be a balancing force in the Eastern Mediterranean. As part of the Barcelona Convention decisions, two Turkish organizations, the National Center for Maritime Law (DEHUKAM) and the Shipbuilders' Association (GISBIR), will participate as partner organizations.

In additional developments concerning Türkiye, measures to curb land-based pollution, strategies outlining regional approaches for rainwater and agriculture, and the endorsement of the "Common Regional Framework" to execute marine spatial planning in the Mediterranean were sanctioned. Türkiye's impactful participation in the conference includes the organization of four side events: "Advancing Integrated Coastal Area Management and Planning Adaptation for Türkiye's Coastal Areas," "Türkiye's National Sea Monitoring Program," "Utilization of Treated Wastewater," and "Conservation Endeavors in Türkiye's Marine Environments."