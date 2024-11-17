Five new science centers will be opened, including two in Istanbul, by the end of the year, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır recently announced.

"Thus, the total number of science centers in our country will increase to 40," he said.

Kacır shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the ministry continues to expand the number of science centers to raise awareness of science and technology in society.

Emphasizing the importance of these centers, Kacır stated: "By the end of the year, we will open two science centers in Istanbul, and one each in Çorum, Şanlıurfa and Adana. In total, we will connect 22 of our provinces with science centers. The total number of science centers in our country will rise to 40."

"As the Ministry of Industry and Technology, we will continue to spread the culture of science and technology in society, bringing people together with science and increasing awareness to inspire young people and children to explore," he added.

Kacır emphasized that the science centers aim to bring people of all age groups together through scientific activities, making science and technology more understandable and accessible. Through experimental and practical activities, they aim to raise awareness and nurture future scientists.

The science centers offer interactive exhibits on a wide range of topics, from basic sciences to space exploration, aviation technologies and artificial intelligence. Visitors can experience scientific phenomena through workshops in fields such as mathematics, aviation, space, natural sciences, design, and technology. Additionally, the centers organize science shows, talks, special events and planetarium films, engaging visitors with the fascinating world of science and technology.

Under the coordination of the ministry and with the efforts of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), 35 science centers have been opened so far, 14 of which are large-scale. Of the five new centers to be opened, two will serve the public in Istanbul. With the opening of new centers in Başakşehir and Arnavutköy, the total number of science centers in Istanbul will rise to 12.

In Istanbul, the science centers include venues in Üsküdar, Beyoğlu, Çekmeköy, Fatih, Gaziosmanpaşa, Güngören, Sultanbeyli, and Zeytinburnu, and soon, new centers will be opening in Başakşehir and Arnavutköy.

In central Anatolia, Ankara features the Science Pursaklar, Science Sincan, Mamak Science Center, and Altındağ Alev Alatlı Science Center. Konya is home to the Konya Science Center, and Kayseri hosts the Kayseri Science Center. Aksaray and Yozgat also have their respective Aksaray Science Center and Yozgat Science Center.

In southern Türkiye, Gaziantep is home to the Müzeyyen Erkul Gaziantep Science Center, while Şanlıurfa is preparing to open the Şanlıurfa Science Center. Adana's Yüreğir District will soon have its own new science center.

In the Aegean, Denizli has the Denizli Science Center, and Manisa features the Science Yunus Emre Center.

In the Black Sea, Karabük offers the Karabük Science Center, and Samsun is home to the Science Samsun Center.

In eastern Anatolia, Elazığ hosts the Elazığ Science Center.