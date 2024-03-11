Türkiye, a longstanding producer of scorpion antivenom, is poised to export its product to European countries, marking a significant development in the country's pharmaceutical exports.

The process begins with live scorpions collected from the southeastern provinces of Şanlıurfa and Diyarbakır. These scorpions are then brought to a laboratory, where they are provided with suitable living conditions, and their venom is extracted through electrical stimulation.

The venom is subsequently converted into a vaccine and administered to horses in Ankara's Polatlı district. The horses produce protective antibodies, which are then harvested and purified.

The resulting anti-serums undergo stringent quality control tests before being delivered to the Health Ministry for human use against scorpion stings.

A black scorpion is seen in a laboratory where their venom is extracted through electrical stimulation, Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, March 11, 2024. (DHA Photo)

Mehmet Ali Kanat, a veterinarian and supervisor at a biological products laboratory, highlighted that Türkiye does not import antivenom, relying entirely on domestically produced solutions.

"There is significant international interest and demand for Turkish scorpion serum, with plans for exports to European countries in the near future, followed by potential expansion to North Africa and the Arabian Peninsula," Kanat stated.

He emphasized that the serum produced is exclusively used to treat scorpion stings, stating, "It is only used in the treatment of cases due to common scorpion stings in the world."