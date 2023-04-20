The Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity will be hosted by Türkiye in 2024, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday.

"Global solidarity is the solution to tackling the triple planetary crisis called climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution," said Erdoğan in his address to the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate.

Erdoğan said floods occurred in the Feb. 6 earthquake zone in Türkiye, which once again showed the destructive effects of climate change.

The president said that a new law on climate change would soon be approved by the Turkish Parliament.

"We not only focus on reducing carbon emissions but also continue to work on other greenhouse gases that cause global warming," he added.

"We will have prepared our National Strategy Paper by 2024 for the gradual reduction of hydrofluorocarbon emissions," the president said.

He also mentioned his wife Emine Erdoğan's Zero Waste initiative, which aims to increase awareness of climate change and its impacts.

Erdoğan thanked participants for their support on the declaration of March 30 as International Day of Zero Waste in a landmark resolution presented by Türkiye along with 105 other countries at the U.N. General Assembly on Dec. 15, 2022.