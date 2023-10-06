Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Friday the imminent launch of the "gray code" application, a proactive measure designed to prevent violence in health care settings.

The gray code system is part of an innovative approach to address potential threats before they escalate into violent incidents, ultimately ensuring the safety of health care professionals and patients in medical facilities.

The application is intended to serve as a preemptive measure, intervening before the need for a "white code" protocol, which is triggered by violent incidents within medical facilities reported via landline phones, leading to a formal judicial process.

Koca explained the system's purpose: "With a simpler intervention, the need for a white code can be reduced and most violent incidents can be prevented before they even reach that threshold. This solution aims to prevent violent tendencies from escalating into violent behavior."

Koca reassured the public that the existing white code application will continue to operate alongside the new system. He provided details of the process, stating that when a "gray code" is activated, hospital security and police will promptly intervene.

"The hospital police will notify the center of an incident that is likely to require a white code, signaling a situation with the potential to turn violent. Law enforcement will be on standby," he explained.

Koca also confirmed that teams from both the Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry have worked collaboratively to review various potential scenarios thoroughly. They are currently awaiting the completion of the necessary software to initiate the gray code application.