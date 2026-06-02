The Turkish Cycling Federation will organize simultaneous events across 81 provinces on June 3, World Bicycle Day.

In a statement from the federation, it was noted that the goal of World Bicycle Day - declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 - is to promote bicycle culture.

Throughout the day, the events will highlight the contributions of cycling in terms of sport, health, environment, sustainable transportation and social awareness. In addition, the social aspect of cycling, which brings people of all ages together, will be emphasized.

Turkey Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu, whose views were included in the statement, said that the bicycle is not only a means of sport, adding: “The bicycle is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, eco-friendly transportation and sustainable cities. World Bicycle Day is an important opportunity to remember the value that cycling adds to individuals, cities, and our future.”

Müftüoğlu noted that they will celebrate World Bicycle Day with events organized in 81 provinces, and said:

“We will celebrate World Bicycle Day with broad participation, from our children to our youth, from our families to cycling communities. We believe that the sound of pedaling is the sound of a healthier, cleaner and more livable future. We invite all citizens to join the events and experience together the unifying power of cycling.”