The number of accessible five-star public beaches will reach 35 across Türkiye. With the increase in number of beaches, the number of sunbeds will also rise to approximately 30,000,” said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

In a written statement, the ministry stated that Türkiye, which already ranks third in the world in the number of Blue Flag beaches, will expand the comfort of five-star public beaches on its coasts, adding that works are being expedited.

With the opening of a 2,600-capacity beach in the southern province of Antalya, the ministry added the number of public beaches in Antalya will reach 15.

The ministry provides a wide range of services at wheelchair-friendly and eco-friendly beaches, ranging from family cabins and relaxation terraces to local markets, baby care units and playgrounds for children, besides bicycle and walking paths.

The Blue Flag is a certification issued by the Copenhagen-based not-for-profit nongovernmental organization (NGO) Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) to a beach, marina, or sustainable boating tourism operator that meets its environmental standards.