Türkiye's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is on the verge of finalizing a draft law to tackle the issue of stray dogs. Drawing inspiration from global models, including regulations in the U.K., the proposed legislation incorporates provisions for euthanizing stray dogs if they remain unadopted within a specified timeframe, as reported by NTV.

Under the proposed law, each municipality will be responsible for managing stray dogs within their jurisdiction, shelters will photograph dogs and publish adoption announcements on their websites, with a 30-day waiting period for potential adopters, dogs not adopted within this timeframe will be euthanized using a painless injection method.

AK Party sources emphasize that the euthanasia method will be conducted with conditions of mercy, ensuring minimal suffering for the animals and adopted dogs will be microchipped to monitor the fulfillment of adopters' responsibilities.

The decision to introduce euthanasia as a measure has sparked controversy, with animal rights activists and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) raising concerns. Ahmet Kemal Şenpolat, head of the Turkish animal rights organization Haytap, argues that the stray dog population cannot be controlled through killing or collection alone. Instead, he advocates for a comprehensive approach that includes banning pet sales, regular sterilization and penalties for animal abandonment.

The Istanbul Bar Association echoes these sentiments, emphasizing the need for measures to address the root causes of the stray dog issue. They highlight the seasonal trend of dog abandonment, particularly in holiday regions, as a pressing concern.

The proposed law reflects a broader challenge facing Türkiye, where estimates suggest there are 5 to 7 million stray dogs. However, the existing shelter capacity is insufficient to accommodate this population, which is exacerbated by the problem.

In response to these concerns, animal rights activists recommend alternative strategies such as targeted castration or sterilization, vaccination, and the release of dogs back into their original areas. This approach aims to provide a sustainable solution to the stray dog issue while prioritizing the welfare of animals.

The proposed law in Türkiye mirrors similar legislation in neighboring countries like Romania, where euthanasia of healthy dogs has been permitted since 2013; critics argue that such measures fail to address the underlying causes of the stray dog problem and may have unintended consequences.

As the draft law moves closer to submission to the Presidency of the Assembly, the debate over the most effective approach to managing stray dogs in Türkiye continues. Balancing the interests of animal welfare, public safety, and community concerns remains a complex challenge for policymakers and advocates alike.