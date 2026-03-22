The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) has rehabilitated 58,022 injured wild animals between 2021 and 2025 and returned them to their natural habitats.

Animals are typically reported to DKMP teams by local residents, police and gendarmerie, particularly in rural areas. Teams collect the injured animals, perform health assessments, and provide treatment and rehabilitation based on their condition.

The DKMP operates rehabilitation centers in cities all across Türkiye, including Afyonkarahisar, Bursa, Diyarbakır, Konya, Şanlıurfa, Mersin, Sinop, Kars, Van, Rize and Hatay. The centers provide emergency care, diagnostic imaging, surgery, intensive care and species-specific behavioral programs to prepare animals for reintroduction.

Before release, animals undergo comprehensive health screenings to detect parasitic and infectious diseases.

The adaptation of rehabilitated animals to the wild is closely monitored using scientific methods. Selected animals are fitted with rings or electronic transmitters to track survival and integration.

In 2025 alone, 11,521 animals were treated and released. Since the start of last year, an additional 594 animals have been returned to the wild, bringing the total to 12,115 for the year-to-date period.