Türkiye is embarking on a comprehensive transformation of its higher education system with the launch of the “Road Map of Turkish Higher Education toward 2030,” unveiled by Council of Higher Education (YÖK) President Erol Özvar at a launch meeting in Ankara.

The road map sets out to position Turkish universities as globally recognized models of excellence by 2030 through a holistic, measurable and action-oriented strategy, emphasizing quality, innovation, digitalization and international competitiveness.

The initiative builds on a series of regional meetings held across Ankara, Diyarbakır, Niğde, Izmir and Istanbul, where stakeholders reviewed the current higher education landscape and outlined key priorities. These include enhancing quality, accessibility, productivity, excellence, internationalization, digital transformation and employment-oriented education.

Based on these discussions, the YÖK developed a comprehensive action plan structured around four strategic pillars: Quality-Focused Process Management and Leadership, Digital Transformation and Data-Based Management, National and International Reputation and Visibility, and Entrepreneurial and Innovative Universities.

Özvar highlighted that universities’ incubation centers, technology transfer offices and research laboratories will play a central role in implementing the vision. “Universities will no longer be mere knowledge producers; they will transform knowledge into economic, societal and technological value,” he said.

The road map provides clear, measurable indicators, concrete timelines and actionable steps, allowing institutions to evaluate their performance, strengthen strong areas and quickly improve where needed. This mechanism ensures transparency, accountability and a unified approach across all higher education institutions in Türkiye.

A key component of the reform is the workplace-based practical education model, which will initially be piloted in seven provinces: Konya, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Bursa, Kocaeli, Izmir and Ankara. The program aims to replace traditional, short-term internships with more substantial, real-world professional training, providing students with hands-on experience and aligning their education more closely with employment needs.

Data on student capacity, business potential and sector-specific training opportunities is being collected to create a robust infrastructure, supported by public-private partnerships, including ministries, chambers of commerce and industry associations. If successful, this model will be expanded nationwide, integrating practical training into both vocational schools and undergraduate programs.

The road map also emphasizes internationalization. Türkiye is strengthening ties with the Turkish world, Islamic geography and Africa, with initiatives such as the Turkey-Azerbaijan University in Baku, the International Turkish States University in Tashkent, and the soon-to-open Türkiye-Syria Friendship University in Damascus. These institutions are expected to host programs in collaboration with Turkish universities, promoting cross-border education and increasing Türkiye’s global influence in higher education.

Quality assurance and accreditation are central to enhancing international recognition. The Higher Education Quality Board (YÖKAK) has completed institutional evaluations for over 200 universities, accrediting programs nationally and internationally. By 2027, all universities will have completed their evaluations, and the results will be published in the European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR) database, facilitating the automatic recognition of Turkish diplomas in Europe.

Özvar emphasized that students will graduate not only with diplomas but also with digital competencies, green transformation skills, entrepreneurial abilities, and problem-solving capacities for national and global challenges. Academics are expected to contribute to the global development of science, lead important projects and achieve international recognition. The success of this ambitious transformation, he noted, depends on the full adoption of the vision by all universities, the engagement of stakeholders and the rigorous implementation of the road map.