Türkiye's Interior Ministry on Saturday unveiled a nationwide action plan aimed at reducing motorcycle-related traffic accidents as the number of motorcycles on the country's roads continues to rise.

Motorcycles made up just 14.1% of Türkiye's total vehicle fleet in 2019. By 2026, that share had climbed to 21.3%, with 7.3 million motorcycles now among the country's 34.7 million registered vehicles.

The rise in ridership has been accompanied by a rise in accidents. Between Jan. 1 and July 8 this year, Türkiye recorded 138,833 traffic accidents involving death or injury nationwide, of which 69,131, roughly half, involved motorcycles.

In response, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi ordered the preparation of the "2026-2027 Motorcycle Inspection Action Plan," aimed at preventing accidents, making riders more visible in traffic and raising public awareness.

The plan is built around one central goal, four targets and 34 performance indicators, and will be carried out with the participation of 25 partner institutions.

One of the plan's priority areas is making motorcyclists more visible to other drivers, particularly at intersections, where collisions are most likely to occur. Riders getting boxed in between cars, or caught off guard when a vehicle turns left or right, is a common cause of accidents.

To address this, authorities will study the feasibility of creating dedicated waiting areas for motorcycles at high-traffic junctions, positioned ahead of other vehicles at red lights.

These "motorcycle reserve zones" are intended to give riders greater visibility and allow for safer, more orderly starts when the light turns green. A practical implementation guide will follow once the research is complete.

The plan will also study whether a controlled lane-sharing system, which allows motorcycles to pass between stopped or slow-moving vehicles in city traffic, can be implemented in Türkiye.

Officials will assess the practice's effects on traffic flow and road safety, as well as the risks it could pose to riders. Based on the findings, the measure will be tested in a pilot province, with results monitored closely before any wider decision is made.

The plan additionally promotes the use of reflective gear and equipment to help riders, passengers and delivery boxes remain visible at night and in low-visibility conditions, supported by public information and awareness campaigns.

Crackdown on unsafe modifications

The action plan also targets illegal modifications, including unauthorized increases in engine power or alterations to a motorcycle's technical specifications. Inspection and awareness efforts will be stepped up to prevent unsafe tampering and preserve manufacturing and safety standards.

Public campaigns will also highlight the safety value of technologies such as the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), encouraging riders to choose motorcycles equipped with such features.

Enforcement will be intensified to improve motorcyclists' compliance with traffic rules. Alongside traffic police units, other official and civilian teams will take part in inspections, supported by electronic monitoring systems and other technological tools.

These joint operations will target dangerous riding, failure to use protective equipment, illegal technical modifications and other traffic violations.

The plan also includes safe riding education programs for motorcycle and moped users. Awareness activities will be organized in primary, secondary and higher education institutions, while riders will receive training programs tailored to specific target groups.