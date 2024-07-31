In a social media announcement on Tuesday, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy revealed the discovery of a colossal Zeus head at the Aphrodisias Ancient City in Aydın in western Türkiye. The minister emphasized that efforts to preserve Anatolia's rich heritage for future generations will continue unabated.

Ersoy stated, "A unique discovery at Aphrodisias: The colossal head of Zeus. This marble head reunited with daylight after centuries, showcases the magnificence of Zeus, the most powerful and important deity in Greek mythology. This significant artifact found 50 meters (164.04 feet) west of the Temple of Aphrodite, stands out in its exquisite craftsmanship in the hair and beard."

According to a statement from the ministry, the 66-centimeter-high (25.98-inch-high) bearded marble head, carved in relief as part of an architectural console, was discovered on July 16 in an area near the Temple of Aphrodite, lying upside down just beneath the surface.

The head underwent preliminary cleaning and conservation procedures to remove heavily compacted soil deposits. It was made from a single block of medium-grained Aphrodisias marble and it dates to the second and third centuries A.D.

The colossal head of the elderly bearded Olympian god extends forward in high relief from a profiled console behind it. The hairstyle, beard and diadem, worn as a king's crown, indicate that the head belongs to Zeus, a local deity as significant in Aphrodisias as the city goddess Aphrodite.

The exquisite drill work in the hair and beard attributes the head to a high-level Aphrodisias sculpture workshop. The sophisticated depiction of the powerful image gives the head a striking presence. It is noted that the head is an extraordinary find of the highest quality and historical significance.