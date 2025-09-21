The Alzheimer’s Association of Türkiye has launched a project to help families of patients in the early and middle stages of Alzheimer’s in Istanbul, Bursa, Denizli, Adana, Kayseri and Tunceli.

Through the initiative, families receive training and guidance on how to monitor their loved ones using smart devices, aiming to prevent patients from getting lost while raising awareness about the disease.

Dr. Erdi Şahin, assistant professor at Istanbul University’s Istanbul Faculty of Medicine, Department of Behavioral Neurology and Movement Disorders, spoke on the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day that Alzheimer’s is a disease that usually appears after the age of 65, caused by the gradual shrinking of the brain.

He explained that the first symptom is forgetfulness and highlighted that the number of cases has increased in recent years. Currently, there are around 700,000 Alzheimer’s patients in Türkiye.

Şahin, who also serves as a board member of the Alzheimer’s Association of Türkiye, emphasized that Alzheimer’s is divided into three stages: early, middle and advanced.

“Depending on the stage, there are different methods and strategies to address the disease. Our aim as an association is both to inform the public, patients and families about the disease and to develop additional projects that support patients,” he said.

He underlined that one of the primary goals of the project is to prevent patients from getting lost. “In the late early stage and middle stage of Alzheimer’s, patients’ navigational abilities often decline, which can result in them getting lost. At this point, we inform family members about the possibility and provide guidance on preventive measures, with tracking devices being the most important tool,” Şahin explained.

In the past, methods such as tattoos or phone applications were used to locate lost patients. However, these approaches proved impractical due to issues like charging difficulties or patients not carrying phones consistently.

“Tracking devices have become the most popular method in recent years because they are more reliable,” Şahin said. “Different brands are compatible with various phones. These devices can be carried in a wallet, attached to a phone, or worn as a bracelet or necklace. The patient only needs to carry the device. In case of disorientation, GPS allows the relatives to locate the patient.”

The Alzheimer's Association of Türkiye developed the project “Risk Management Training and Smart Tracking Device Support for Alzheimer’s Families,” which focuses on providing information and distributing tracking devices. The program has already been launched in Istanbul, Bursa, Denizli, Adana, Kayseri and Tunceli.

Şahin elaborated on the project’s implementation: “The project has two main objectives: providing training and facilitating the use of tracking devices. We have conducted meetings in six cities and sent devices to other branches. In these sessions, we educate participants about the stages of Alzheimer’s, the risks of patients getting lost in each stage and the precautions that can be taken.”

Training is provided to family members, as well as nurses and caregivers working in care facilities. After the sessions, tracking devices are distributed. “Our team delivers devices on site where possible and in locations we cannot visit, we ensure distribution online,” Şahin explained.

He also noted that it is not always possible to provide devices for every patient and in some cases, families acquire the devices themselves with guidance from the association.

The association also educates search and rescue teams, including personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the AKUT Search and Rescue Association, on how Alzheimer’s patients behave if lost.

“Patients with memory impairments often tend to return to places they have known for a long time. Our goal is to reach all of Türkiye. Even in provinces where our branches are not present, we hold informative meetings. Ultimately, our aim is to conduct these awareness and training programs in all 81 provinces and provide tracking device support,” Şahin said.

He described the use of the tracking devices in detail: “These devices are very small and can be used with different phone brands. Once the device is activated and connected to a phone, the patient only needs to carry it. Relatives can monitor the patient’s location via a smartphone. Unlike phones, which can run out of battery, these devices can last a year or longer, allowing continuous monitoring."

He continued: "When a patient goes missing, relatives can access the app to locate the exact position. Compared to older GPS devices, these tracking tools provide precise, accurate location information.”