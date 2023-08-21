Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş addressed concerns surrounding the alleged implementation of transportation fees for people aged over 65. This move comes in response to grievances voiced by elderly commuters and public transport associations in various cities.

In a statement, Göktaş clarified that there is no intention to impose public transport charges for senior citizens. She emphasized that a substantial sum of TL 1.7 billion (approximately $62 million) has been allocated to compensate the operators of public-private bus and sea transport services. This allocation is geared toward enabling disabled and elderly citizens to access public transport without any financial burden.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to offer unwavering support to our disabled and elderly citizens, ensuring their unfettered access to free urban public transport," Göktaş affirmed.

Under the prevailing policy, senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as individuals with a reported disability rate of 40% or higher, are entitled to enjoy free travel within urban public transport networks.

Göktaş underscored a recent enhancement in the monthly income support extended to private operators of public buses and sea transport services catering to disabled and elderly passengers. Effective July 1, 2023, a 50% increment was introduced. "The per-vehicle payment for private sea transport providers offering urban public transport has been raised to TL 3,375. Moreover, the support for each urban transport vehicle in Ankara and Istanbul now stands at TL 4,500. Similar increments apply to other metropolitan regions, with a support figure of TL 3,375, and a revised TL 2,700 for urban public transport vehicles in non-metropolitan provinces," she said.

Reflecting on the ministry's commitment to inclusivity, Göktaş remarked: "Since 2015, we have disbursed income support amounting to TL 1.74 billion for our disabled and elderly citizens through the framework of free travel initiatives. Our social service endeavors are expansive, encompassing the elderly, the disabled, and all segments of society. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of equitable social participation for all citizens, devoid of any form of discrimination."