As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, mosques across Türkiye are being meticulously cleaned and prepared to welcome worshippers. From the historic Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul to the iconic Bursa Grand Mosque and key religious sites in Şanlıurfa, authorities are ensuring a hygienic and welcoming environment for visitors and congregants. These efforts aim to enhance the spiritual experience of worshippers and maintain the historical and religious significance of these sacred spaces.

Teams from the Fatih Municipality have carried out extensive cleaning and disinfection at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul. Under the coordination of the Environmental Protection and Control Directorate, workers vacuumed the mosque’s carpets, dusted and disinfected shoe racks and sprayed disinfectant throughout the interior.

Rose water was also applied inside and outside the mosque, while ablution fountains, the courtyard and Hagia Sophia Square were washed with hot water. This comprehensive cleaning ensures that the mosque remains a place of serenity and cleanliness for thousands of visitors expected during Ramadan.

Fatih Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan highlighted the district’s deep connection to Ramadan, saying: “Throughout history, Ramadan has always been observed in a special way in Fatih. Visitors from all over Türkiye and beyond come to see our mosques and prayer halls. We are making our preparations accordingly. Fatih Municipality ensures that all 360 mosques in the district receive special cleaning before Ramadan.”

Turan also emphasized the municipality’s commitment to social aid during Ramadan, expressing hope that the holy month will bring relief to oppressed people in Palestine, Gaza, Syria, East Turkistan and Ukraine. Seven teams consisting of 14 personnel will continue cleaning efforts throughout Ramadan, covering 365 mosques, including 10 imperial mosques. The cleaning teams will also remain active throughout the month, ensuring that prayer spaces remain pristine despite high visitor traffic.

Bursa grand mosque

The 600-year-old Bursa Grand Mosque, one of Türkiye’s most significant architectural and religious landmarks, is also undergoing meticulous cleaning in preparation for Ramadan. Built between 1396 and 1399 by Sultan Yıldırım Bayezid, the mosque is renowned for its 20 domes and its central fountain beneath an open dome. As a major site for both worship and tourism, ensuring a clean and inviting atmosphere is a priority.

Special cleaning measures include the application of rose water, maintenance of inscriptions, carpets, the pulpit, dome, sound system and lighting. Hilmi Şanlı, president of the Bursa Grand Mosque Maintenance and Restoration Association, explained that the mosque’s cleaning process is comprehensive and ongoing, stating: “Rosewater and deodorizer are regularly sprayed to create a pleasant environment. Our 15-member cleaning team works daily, ensuring the mosque remains pristine for worshippers.”

In addition, disposable headscarves, cloaks and skirts are provided for female visitors at the mosque’s three entrances, ensuring proper etiquette is maintained. These measures not only enhance the visitor experience but also contribute to the preservation of religious traditions and customs. Authorities in Bursa are also encouraging local businesses and residents to participate in Ramadan preparations by maintaining cleanliness in surrounding areas and offering support to those in need.

Şanlıurfa Ramadan preparations

In Şanlıurfa, a key center for faith tourism in southeastern Türkiye, preparations have been completed at historic religious sites for Ramadan. The city, which holds great significance in Islamic history, is home to Balıklıgöl, where the Prophet Abraham is believed to have been thrown into the fire, as well as the Patience Shrine, associated with the Prophet Job. These sites attract thousands of visitors and worshippers each year, particularly during Ramadan, making cleanliness and maintenance a priority for local officials.

During Ramadan, religious officials will extend their activities beyond mosques, visiting hospitals, prisons, orphanages and low-income families to provide support. Mufti Ramazan Tolan underscored the importance of charitable giving during Ramadan, stating: “Many people choose to donate their zakat during this time. Through the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, we ensure that aid reaches those in need fairly and efficiently.”

Tolan also emphasized the broader message of solidarity and compassion, urging people not to forget the struggles of those facing hardship in Gaza and other conflict-affected regions. Religious leaders and volunteers will work together to distribute food, clothing and other essentials to families in need, reinforcing the values of generosity and community support that define Ramadan.

Beyond Istanbul, Bursa and Şanlıurfa, mosques in other cities across Türkiye are also undergoing thorough cleaning and maintenance to prepare for Ramadan. From Konya to Edirne, religious and municipal authorities are collaborating to ensure that worshippers can perform their prayers in a clean and spiritually uplifting environment. Special attention is being given to high-traffic areas, including major mosques, shrines and prayer halls, as thousands of people are expected to gather for nightly Tarawih prayers and special religious events.