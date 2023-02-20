"Türkiye will bounce back stronger than ever," said an official from the Indian medical team as they departed for home after setting up a 30-bed hospital and examining over 4,000 patients in the earthquake zone.

"Stay strong, believe in God! I am sure you will bounce back stronger than ever (with) the people you have ... they are very courageous, (and) very loving,” Lt. Col. Yaduvir Singh told Anadolu Agency (AA) at Adana airport as his team of 99 doctors, paramedics and logistics staff wrapped up their its mission under India’s "Operation Dost (Friend)”. New Delhi launched the operation to extend aid to Türkiye in the wake of the deadly quakes.

An Indian health team saved the life of a man, who was rescued from the rubble in Türkiye's southeastern Hatay province 72 hours after the twin quakes by amputating his right leg. After landing in Türkiye on the night between Feb. 7 and 8, Singh said his team was directed to Iskenderun in Hatay to establish the hospital.

After setting up a hospital, the Indian Army Corps medical staff examined over 4,000 patients who were mostly injured after being trapped under the rubble of buildings. "We conducted six to seven major and around 60 minor surgeries,” Singh noted, adding that the hospital was fully equipped with an operation theater, a lab and X-ray machines run by ortho and public health specialists.

'Heart-wrenching moment'

Singh said that people, who were homeless in the aftermath of the earthquakes, also suffered from chest and gastroenterological issues because of the freezing weather.

He said his team received huge support from locals, including Turkish doctors, nurses and paramedics.

"With a very warm welcome, they offered us help, volunteers, translators,” he added.

"This was really a heart-wrenching moment,” Singh lamented as he recalled his last few days spent in Türkiye's quake zone. "I cannot imagine what the people of Türkiye have gone through,” he added.

Over 9,000 international search and rescue personnel, including those from India, flew into Türkiye after the quakes hit southern provinces. Türkiye issued a Level 4 alert, calling for international aid.

At least 41,020 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported Sunday, while tens of thousands of others were injured and displaced during the catastrophe.