Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that contact and coordination with Montenegrin authorities in Podgorica have continued without interruption following recent developments in the country and that necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of Turkish citizens.

In a written statement, the ministry said that certain unfortunate incidents occurred over the weekend in Montenegro, affecting Turkish nationals as well. “Immediately after the events began, contact was established with Montenegrin authorities and the necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of our citizens,” the statement read.

The ministry emphasized that developments are being closely monitored in all their dimensions and that ongoing coordination with Montenegrin authorities remains uninterrupted.

Montenegrin media reported allegations of a knife attack involving Turkish citizens in the city of Podgorica. Following this, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced that the visa-free travel arrangement for Turkish citizens has been temporarily suspended.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also held a phone call with Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic and Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic. During the call, Fidan emphasized Türkiye’s expectation that all necessary measures be taken to ensure the safety and rights of Turkish citizens. The Montenegrin side gave assurances regarding this matter.