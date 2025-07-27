In Kayseri, central Türkiye, at the Anadolu Harikalar Diyarı Zoo, monkeys overheated by high summer temperatures are given icy fruit cocktails during the midday hours when the sun is at its peak.

Zoo manager Kaan Erkekoğlu said: "This helps the animals cool down. Our icy cocktail contains seasonal fruits such as melon, watermelon and grapes."

In the city, where temperatures reach around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), the hot weather also affects the animals.

At the Anadolu Harikalar Diyarı Zoo, caretakers provide the overheated monkeys with icy fruit cocktails prepared during the hottest midday hours. Watermelons, pears, strawberries, apples and apricots are washed, cut into small pieces, placed into containers, and frozen with water to make icy fruit treats for the monkeys.

Erkekoğlu explained: "Our zoo houses approximately 1,600 animals across 153 species. With summer temperatures reaching around 40 degrees Celsius, the animals are also affected by the heat. We prepare icy fruit cocktails to help them cool down."

"These cocktails are given twice a week. Our health staff and animal caretakers regularly prepare these treats. Due to above-normal temperatures in the summer, we provide fruit cocktails daily to help the animals stay cool. This helps them refresh. We also carry out climate control work in the shelters. Our icy cocktail contains seasonal fruits like melon, watermelon and grapes," He added.

He also said: "The monkeys cool down in this way and it supports their nutrition as well. They consume these treats eagerly. Seeing them cool and happy makes us happy too. They are very satisfied with this.”