In 2024, marking the seventh anniversary of the Zero Waste Project, Türkiye’s environmental landscape saw significant strides in climate action, waste management and pollution control. Key topics included the preparation of the Climate Law, the unveiling of the climate road map, the National Strategy for Combating Desertification, and efforts to address pollution in Izmir Bay.

In a major milestone, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum presented Türkiye’s climate road map during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP29) held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 11-22. The road map outlined ambitious targets, including increasing the share of renewable energy in primary energy to 50% and nuclear energy to 30%, aiming to decarbonize around 80% of the country's energy consumption.

The road map also includes plans to enhance technology use in agricultural irrigation, achieve at least 10% organic farming on agricultural land, increase the waste recovery rate to 70% and implement a deposit management system nationwide by the end of 2025.

New climate law

On Sept. 28, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the Climate Law would be prioritized in the new legislative year, accelerating the green transformation process. Kurum emphasized that the law would provide the foundation for steps toward the 2053 Net Zero Emissions target. The Climate Law is also expected to be incorporated into Türkiye’s Medium-Term Program (OVP) for 2025-2027.

Zero Waste Movement Turns 7

The Zero Waste Project, launched on Sept. 27, 2017, under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan, celebrated its seventh anniversary. Coordinated by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the initiative’s 2024 slogan was "7 Years, 7 Continents."

Over the past seven years, the program helped recycle 59.9 million tons of waste, including 29.3 million tons of paper and cardboard, 7.8 million tons of plastic, 2.9 million tons of glass, 3.7 million tons of metal and 16.2 million tons of organic waste.

The Zero Waste Management System has been adopted by 193,000 buildings, and 9,000 tons of waste are now processed daily in solid waste facilities.

Additionally, nearly 22 million people have received training on zero waste practices. The initiative was awarded the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly (AKDENİZ-PA) Prize for contributing to the welfare of the Mediterranean, Gulf and surrounding regions.

A special event was held at the U.N. headquarters in New York on March 30 to celebrate International Zero Waste Day, with messages from Emine Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In December, the third official meeting of the U.N. Zero Waste High-Level Advisory Board was held in Istanbul, where strategic participation and advocacy efforts for upcoming years were discussed.

The Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, signed by Emine Erdoğan and Guterres in 2022, continued to gain traction throughout 2024, with notable signatories including Montenegro's first lady Milena Milatovic and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Executive Director Achim Steiner.

To coincide with the 79th U.N. General Assembly in New York, the Turkish Directorate of Communications released a bilingual book, "Türkiye’s Environmental Mobilization in the 21st Century," showcasing Türkiye’s groundbreaking environmental projects that have set global examples.

Strategy, action plan on desertification

In another notable move, Kurum presented the "National Strategy and Action Plan for Combating Desertification" at the U.N. Convention to Combat Desertification’s COP16. The plan includes a doubling of resources allocated for desertification and a 25% increase in financial resources for sustainable land management and the integration of new technologies.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s universities have been recognized globally for their sustainability efforts. According to the 2024 Green University Index, six Turkish universities ranked in the top 100, with 45 universities making the top 500.

In addition, Türkiye’s 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition, which began on Jan. 27 and concluded on March 2, involved 20 Turkish scientists and four international researchers. The expedition focused on various scientific projects, including glacier retreats, atmospheric conditions and microplastic measurement.

Pollution in Izmir Bay

On Aug. 20, a pollution incident in Izmir Bay resulted in the death of fish and a foul odor. The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change's investigation found that fish deaths were linked to pollution and low oxygen levels in the water. A scientific board was established to address the issue.

Efforts in other fields

On Sept. 6, the Capital Markets Board (SPK) released drafts for two new guidelines focused on green, sustainable and social financial instruments. These initiatives aim to align with global trends in sustainable finance, especially considering the climate crisis and the European Green Deal.

Türkiye also saw advancements in renewable energy, with the country rising to 11th place globally for the highest installed renewable energy capacity. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry conducted 144,000 inspections of marine products and issued fines totaling TL 55 million ($1.56 million).

In the agricultural sector, the 2024 Investment Program allocated TL 101 billion for 370 projects, with irrigation projects receiving the largest share of TL 53.2 billion. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Türkiye spent over TL 514 billion on environmental protection in the past five years, with waste management accounting for the largest portion of these expenses.