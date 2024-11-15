Türkiye's 2024 summer has officially been recorded as the hottest in the past 54 years, according to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS). The summer months of June, July, and August this year saw an average of 26.1 degrees Celsius (78.98 degrees Fahrenheit), a 2.1-degree Celsius increase from the long-term average of 24 degrees Celsius.

Across the country, regional temperatures during the summer months were significantly higher than expected, with some areas experiencing near-record heatwaves. While certain regions, such as Dalaman, Antakya, and parts of the Mediterranean, Aegean and Southeastern Anatolia, reported temperatures closer to the seasonal average, the majority of Türkiye faced extreme summer heat.

In the Marmara region, temperatures exceeded historical averages, with Edirne reaching a peak of 41.4 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature recorded was in Balıkesir at 11.2 degrees Celsius. The Aegean region, which includes cities such as Aydın, recorded exceptionally high temperatures. Aydın reached 44.6 degrees Celsius, and Gediz saw the lowest recorded temperature in the region at 8.1 degrees Celsius.

Moving to the Mediterranean region, Dalaman and Finike had temperatures typical of the summer season. However, in Manavgat, the temperature soared to 44.7 degrees Celsius. Göksun recorded the coldest temperature in the region at 6.2 degrees Celsius.

In Central Anatolia, temperatures were considerably higher, with the city of Polatlı reaching 40 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in this region was recorded in Kangal at 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest for any city in the region. The Black Sea region experienced a combination of normal and elevated temperatures. Amasya, known for its historical significance, saw temperatures climb to 40.7 degrees Celsius, while Bayburt recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, marking the region’s coldest point.

Eastern Anatolia also experienced a combination of normal and high temperatures. The hottest city was Ergani, where the temperature reached 40.9 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Erzurum, located in the heart of the region, recorded the lowest temperature at 1.6 degrees Celsius.

The Southeastern Anatolia region, known for its arid conditions, saw some of the highest temperatures across Türkiye. In Şanlıurfa, the town of Ceylanpınar reached 47.8 degrees Celsius, one of the highest temperatures ever recorded in the region. Batman’s lowest recorded temperature was 13 degrees Celsius, the coolest point in the Southeastern Anatolia region.

Monthly temperature analysis

June 2024 began the summer with temperatures significantly above the seasonal average, with an average of 25.4 degrees Celsius. This was 3.6 degrees Celsius higher than the typical June temperature based on historical data from 1991 to 2020. July and August were similarly hot, with average temperatures of 26.7 degrees Celsius and 26.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, continuing the trend of above-average heat.

As autumn began, October 2024 showed continued temperature anomalies, with several regions still experiencing higher-than-normal heat. In October, Cizre and Ceylanpınar in Şanlıurfa recorded the highest temperature for the month at 37.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Erzurum was the coldest location of the month, recording just 8.8 degrees Celsius.

The Turkish Meteorological Service’s data reflects that these temperature shifts are part of a broader pattern of climate change impacting Türkiye. The summer heatwaves are becoming more frequent, with an increasing number of days above 40 degrees Celsius in many regions. This is a stark reminder of the ongoing changes in Türkiye’s climate, which many scientists attribute to global warming and the increasing severity of heatwaves around the world.