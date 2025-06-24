Melek Okur, a 23-year-old, wins the local election in Güngören village, Bitlis’s Hizan district, and focuses on solving community issues.

Okur was appointed acting village head after the previous muhtar was removed following the March 31, 2024, local elections, where she was elected as a council member. On June 1, she ran for the mukhtar position in Güngören village, located 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the district center, and won with 31 out of 56 votes, becoming the only female mukhtar in the district.

Serving Güngören and its two hamlets, Baltacık and Erdoğan, which together have 25 households and a population of 65, the young mukhtar began addressing road and infrastructure problems and ensuring social aid reaches residents.

Okur visits the village and hamlets to listen to residents’ concerns and works to strengthen cooperation with institutions. Her sincere approach has quickly earned the villagers’ appreciation.

Okur explained she was elected as a council member last year and later appointed acting mukhtar by the then district governor Nurhalil Özçelik after the previous mukhtar was dismissed.

She confirmed winning the mukhtar election and said: “I will do my best for my village and its hamlets. I became mukhtar to serve people. Our first goal is to solve problems with roads, water and water networks. This will increase both the public’s trust in and support for the government. Our state always supports us. As the only female mukhtar in Hizan, doors open wide wherever I go. Everyone helps and supports me. I will do my best for my village and its hamlets.”

Okur noted that being young helps her relate well to the youth and that she understands women’s concerns better by talking to them regularly. She continuously listens to villagers’ suggestions and demands to address problems effectively.

With government support, they plan to improve village roads. Okur added, “We will have the water tank cleaned and plan to work on water network issues in the hamlets.”

Expressing happiness to be one of Türkiye’s youngest female mukhtars, she said, “Being elected mukhtar at this age and serving my village is a great honor. I thank everyone who voted for me and those who didn’t. As a female mukhtar, I have projects especially aimed at women. I hope to implement them soon. I graduated from high school and plan to continue my education.”