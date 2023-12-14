Two scientists from Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University (RTEÜ) Rize have been granted support for their projects submitted to the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK). They are now in the final stages of preparing to embark on the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition under the Presidency's auspices in January 2024.

Professor Ertuğrul Ağırbaş and associate professor Ulgen Aytan's research aims to explore potential ecosystem risks, climate change and microplastic pollution on the Antarctic Peninsula's Horseshoe Island.

Ağırbaş will analyze changes in the marine environment to understand climate change's impact on the continent through the project "Determination of Phytoplankton Functional Group Ratios by HPLC Pigment Analysis." Meanwhile, Aytan will investigate plastic pollution and potential ecosystem threats on Horseshoe Island under the project "Plastic Pollution, Sources and Risk Analysis."

Before they depart for Antarctica, the scientists will undergo health evaluations. The academic team has dispatched some of its equipment ahead of time and will engage in research on the island, situated some 14,500 kilometers (9,060 miles) from Türkiye, during their one-month stay, following a three-stage travel route.

Ağırbaş expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming expedition, highlighting the significance of Antarctica as the world's largest isolated ecosystem. He emphasized the collective effort of numerous countries, including Türkiye, in conducting studies contributing to the world's future in scientific terms. He underscored the pride felt in representing the university and the country on the 100th anniversary of the republic, aiming to enhance global visibility through their scientific contributions.

"We anticipate this expedition to be a significant milestone, boosting our country's international presence. With pride, determination and dedication, we are confident of achieving success and making history with our accomplishments," he added.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition carried out under the auspices of the Presidency and coordinated by TÜBİTAK MAM Polar Research Institute (KARE) from Istanbul for Antarctica with the participation of 19 scientists undertook numerous types of research with six scientific expeditions to the Antarctic.