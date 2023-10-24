The 8th Family Council is set to take place in the capital city Ankara from Oct. 26 to 27, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attending the event. The council's main theme is "Our Family, Our Future in the Türkiye Century," according to an announcement by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş on Tuesday.

Family Councils have become a prominent tradition in Türkiye, providing a national platform for discussing family policies and related social services. President Erdoğan has shown a keen interest in the family institution, emphasizing its significance.

The last Family Council convened in 2019 under the theme "Value to the Family, Value Türkiye." In preparation for the 8th Family Council, a series of family workshops were organized in all 81 provinces across Türkiye. These workshops aimed to identify field needs, collect insights and suggestions from local personnel, and engage with local stakeholders. This fieldwork involved visiting over 15,000 households, significantly contributing to the development of the council's themes and the content of its committees.

The discussions during the 8th Family Council will encompass six main areas. This two-day event will include representatives from nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), academics, public institutions and organizations, who will guide the formulation of comprehensive family policies.

The negotiations will aid in developing policies that address and resolve family-centered social issues, strengthen family bonds, and enhance social welfare. The outcomes from the workshops and fieldwork conducted in the 81 provinces will serve as an updated and reliable resource for the Family Strengthening Vision Document and Action Plan, set for publication in 2024. This document will cover the years 2024-2028 and will be formulated by public institutions and organizations, local governments, universities, civil society organizations and other relevant entities, incorporating strategies, goals and activities aimed at strengthening family and marital institutions, and supporting family members.