Seismic activity around Santorini could trigger risks such as a potential tsunami and volcanic ash reaching the Turkish coast if an eruption occurs, Orhan Tatar, general director of earthquake and risk reduction at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), highlighted following an earthquake discussion meeting in Izmir on Feb. 14.

However, the specialist assured, "The tsunami risk along our coastline decreases as we move from south to north."

According to him, in places like Muğla, Bodrum and the Datça Peninsula, if a tsunami were to occur, it should take at least an hour to reach the shores.

“The models also suggest that the tsunami would not have a destructive impact. As we move northward toward Izmir, the tsunami's effect would diminish further or become negligible," noted Tatar.

According to Tatar, so far over 2,200 seismic events have been recorded in the Aegean Sea. These continue to occur at specific magnitudes, mostly between 3.0 and 4.0, though there have been six events of magnitude 5.0 or higher, with two reaching 5.2.

“Our tsunami-related modeling includes multiple scenarios. They help us refine our predictions and preparedness measures,” the expert assured.

Regarding potential volcanic eruptions, Tatar explained: "Our teams analyze atmospheric conditions at different altitudes daily to predict the movement of volcanic ash in case of an eruption. These analyses are shared with the AFAD.”

Additionally, Tatar reported that the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute is responsible for tsunami warnings.

According to him, when they issue an alert, the public will be quickly informed through various channels such as text messages, vibration alerts, centralized call-to-prayer systems and municipal announcement systems.

“We have no deficiencies in this regard; all necessary preparations have been completed," the expert guaranteed.

Sea withdrawal explanation

Tatar also addressed recent reports of sea withdrawal along the coast, stating: "This phenomenon is caused by strong northern winds, particularly in shallow coastal areas, where the wind pushes the water back," reiterating that the phenomenon is not an indicator of an impending earthquake.

Tatar also highlighted the importance of providing accurate information during disasters and said that the AFAD’s General Directorate of Disaster Response, led by Dr. Sadi Ergin, has taken all necessary precautions under Türkiye’s Disaster Response Plan.

“Our preparations go beyond mobile siren systems. We urge citizens to rely on official sources for accurate information,” he added.