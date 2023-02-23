As the third week has passed since the earthquake disaster, the Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) continues to help victims safely collect their belongings recovered from the wreckage.

As part of its efforts, AFAD is now accepting "Disaster Victim Ownership Rights" applications from quake victims who wish to claim belongings recovered by government organizations during rescues from within the rubble or from damaged buildings set for demolition.

For those with earthquake insurance, the claim period, support and opportunities for disaster victims and information on how the insurance transactions will be carried out, are summarized in the statement published by Hesapkurdu, an online comparison platform. The platform offers its users the opportunity to compare banking and insurance policies. Likewise, AFAD has also provided the necessary information to policyholders.

e-Government

Applications can only be submitted for areas that have completed damage assessments. The damage status of buildings can be accessed from the "Damage Determination" page created on the official website of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

Although the policy of the Natural Disaster Insurance Institution (DASK) includes a condition of 15 working days for claim notification, it has been noted that the institution evaluates the relevant article in favor of the victims to remove the time limit. In addition, it was pointed out that if the policy papers were lost in the earthquake, the insured's right to compensation would not be lost, and that right holders could apply via the (Alo DASK) 125 help line after the process starts, AFAD said.

Claim rights - Law No. 7269

While it was stated that the AFAD provided cash aid and damage assessment support in the information shared on Hesapkurdu's website, the rights of the victims under Law No. 7269 are also listed in detail. The law gives owners the right to claim the value of property lost in natural disasters from the state. The website also reminded earthquake victims that they can report damage via the hotline Alo 125, the e-Government system and DASK's official website.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, the maximum coverage amount for DASK compulsory earthquake insurance for all building types is TL 640,000 ($33,910). In the statement made by DASK, the insurance will pay for full and partial damage. It also said complete demolition of the building is not required to benefit from DASK, and the payments are made after the compensation amount is finalized following the claim application and the documents are completed.

Insurance

It was emphasized in the information compiled by Hesapkurdu that disaster victims who have insurance other than compulsory earthquake insurance can also contact the call centers of the companies from which they purchased the insurance. It stated that disaster victims who have different insurance types, such as house and contents, automobile, personal accident or health, can benefit from the rights determined under the policy after checking whether their insurance policy includes earthquake coverage.