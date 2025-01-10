The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has reported that it has distributed flour to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which is experiencing a food crisis due to Israeli attacks.

AFAD, in collaboration with the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), distributed flour to Palestinians in the Nusayrat Refugee Camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of Palestinians, hoping to benefit from the aid, gathered at the UNRWA distribution center in the Nusayrat Refugee Camp.

An Palestinian elderly woman, Emani eş-Şerif, who benefited from the aid, told Anadolu Agency (AA), "We came to get flour for our grandchildren under the shadow of the hunger caused by Israel's ongoing genocidal war."

Eş-Şerif, who mentioned the worsening living conditions in the Gaza Strip due to shortages of water, food and medicine, expressed hope for the war to end and for Palestinians to return to a dignified life.

Another Palestinian woman, who preferred to remain unnamed, said she had been waiting in line since early morning to receive a sack of flour and added that they had been waiting for this aid for more than a month and a half.

"We are experiencing a serious crisis due to the flour shortage. Because of the ongoing Israeli siege and genocide, we are only eating bread," said the Palestinian woman, expressing her wish for the war to end and life to return to normal.