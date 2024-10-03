Türkiye's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government is closely addressing all issues concerning Syriacs in the country, the vice president of the World Syriac Union said Wednesday.

Süleyman Akgüç, along with AK Party Foreign Affairs Vice Chairperson Zafer Sırakaya, Türkiye's Ambassador to Sweden Yönet Can Tezel and other officials met at St. Aphrem Cathedral in Södertalje, Sweden.

Speaking at the meeting, Akgüç said: "I have seen many governments, and I sincerely say from the heart that I have not seen a government that solves the issues of minorities as much as this government (AK Party)."

Swedish Syriac St. Aphrem Cathedral Metropolitan Assistant Yusuf Ataç emphasized the positive work the Turkish government has done for Syriacs in recent years.

"I would like to thank the Republic of Türkiye, because our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and all institutions of the state support the Syriacs, they have protected the churches and foundations in Türkiye. Thank you very much for standing behind us," he said.

"We have come together with various segments of the Turkish community in Sweden, now we are meeting with my Syriac brothers, we are addressing all of the Syriacs' issues, I hope to host you in the Turkish Parliament soon, and I also plan to arrange a meeting with the speaker of Parliament."

Later, the delegation led by Sırakaya visited the Södertalje St. Jacob Syriac Church.

Johannen Lahdo, the metropolitan of the church, also expressed gratitude to President Erdoğan, saying that the issues concerning Syriacs in Türkiye have been resolved in recent years.