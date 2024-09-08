The 12th annual service was held on Sunday at the 1,100-year-old Akdamar Church, located on Akdamar Island in Lake Van. Many people from both inside and outside Türkiye attended the service, which is held once a year and presided over by the Armenian patriarch of Türkiye, Sahak Maşalyan. Senior Father Drtad Uzunyan led the service.

Restoration work on the historic Akdamar Church, located on Akdamar Island in the Gevaş district, was initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2005.

After the restoration, the historic church was opened as a "Monument Museum" in 2007, and an international ceremony took place to mark the occasion.

With special permission from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the church is opened for worship once a year, and the first service after a 95-year hiatus was held on Sept. 19, 2010.

This year, Akdamar Church hosted its 12th service, preparations for the event were made in advance, and necessary arrangements were completed. Many attendees, from both inside and outside Türkiye, began arriving at Akdamar Pier, located 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Van city center, in the Gevaş district, as early as 8 a.m. for the service, which is held every year on the second Sunday of September.

Security measures were taken for the event, and those wishing to reach the island passed through security checkpoints at the pier before being transported by boat. The Van Metropolitan Municipality also arranged additional ferry services for attendees.

Zarrok Keçeci and Tamar Telli, who traveled from Istanbul for the 12th annual service, expressed their deep emotions and gratitude to the state authorities for providing such an environment for the event.