In Amasya, northern Türkiye, the municipal band continued a 161-year-old tradition this Ramadan by performing concerts at the historic Harşena Castle during iftar and suhoor hours.

Governor Önder Bakan, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Amasya Deputy Hasan Çilez, Republican People's Party (CHP) Amasya Deputy Reşat Karagöz and Mayor Turgay Sevindi joined the band at Harşena Castle for the first iftar of Ramadan to uphold the century-old tradition.

As iftar approached, the band performed heroic folk songs and popular melodies. Governor Bakan and Mayor Sevindi fired the Ramadan cannon, which has been in use for 1.5 centuries, to mark the first iftar of the year.

Speaking to journalists, Governor Bakan emphasized that Amasya is a city that keeps Ramadan traditions alive. He highlighted Amasya's significance as an important Turkish and Islamic city: "We are here tonight for a tradition that has been carried on since the Ottoman era. We strive to preserve our Ramadan traditions and wish a blessed Ramadan for our city and our country."

Mayor Sevindi recalled that in times before electricity, the band signaled the approach of iftar and suhoor, while the cannon shot marked the exact time. "Our band brings color and joy to Amasya during Ramadan, strengthening our sense of unity and solidarity. We will continue this tradition for as long as we live," he said.

Band Chief Hakan Dinçer stated that they were once again keeping the tradition alive this year and noted that they also performed songs requested by the public.