In the ancient city of Side in Antalya's Manavgat district, southwestern Türkiye, the "Journey to the Supermoon" program was organized.

Nature enthusiasts gathered under a dome created by projecting artificial images of the moon, the sun, stars, planets and other celestial bodies during the event hosted by Acanthus Cennet Barut Collection, as part of the "Discover Nature with National Geographic" activities.

The program, which provided information on the history of astronomy, the phases of the moon and the supermoon, saw the ancient city captured alongside the supermoon.

Physicist and astronomer Erdem Aytekin told an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that the event included both virtual sky education sessions with planetarium shows and observation activities where the Moon and planets were observed.

Aytekin explained that the supermoon observed appeared about 13% larger than usual: "All celestial bodies orbit in elliptical paths, this means there are two focal points. So, there are points where the celestial body is closer to and farther from us. When the celestial body is closer during these points, it appears larger, like the supermoon. This is not a measurable scale, but it can be compared in photographs."

Aytekin noted that the moon has its own cycle, saying: "As it progresses in its orbit, there are cycles where it is far and near, all of these cycles align. On the 18th, there is a lunar eclipse, and it coincides with the supermoon. So, it is both a full moon and a time when an eclipse occurs as the moon is close to Earth in its orbit. While this is not a major event for astronomers, the visual spectacle attracts public interest."