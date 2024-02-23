In the picturesque region of Antalya, tulips are being cultivated in water by a company gearing up to produce 200,000 blooms specifically for International Women's Day.

Located in the Belek district of Serik province, a company has been exclusively working on soilless tulip cultivation in greenhouses using only water for nine years. This innovative approach, free from chemicals and fertilizers, resembles the model adopted in the Netherlands.

Spanning a 500-square-meter greenhouse, this unique production method has garnered attention. The center dispatched 200,000 tulips to supermarkets and florists nationwide on Valentine's Day. In preparation for International Women's Day, 200,000 tulips in seven colors are being readied to celebrate and honor women.

Agricultural Engineer Anıl Yolcular explained the process: "The tulip bulbs are left in water containers in cold storage for four to eight weeks at temperatures ranging between seven to 8 degrees Celsius to meet the chilling requirement. Subsequently, they are transferred to the greenhouse and left in water-filled crates for 21 to 25 days before harvesting."

Saying that their modernized greenhouses will produce 400,000 bulbs per year, Yolcular also added, "We experience high sales during Valentine's and Women's Day. Our regular sales continue at other times. Currently, we are shipping to all provinces in Türkiye. We have plans to export overseas after renovating our greenhouses and increasing our technological capabilities."