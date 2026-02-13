Antalya, southern Türkiye, recorded an extraordinary level of rainfall in the first 40 days of 2026, matching the total precipitation received throughout the entirety of 2025, according to data released by the 4th Regional Directorate of Meteorology.

Last year, the city received approximately 550 kilograms of rainfall per square meter. The same amount has already been recorded since the beginning of this year, reflecting a sharp acceleration in precipitation levels well above seasonal expectations.

For nearly a month and a half, Antalya has been affected by intermittent but at times intense rainfall. The prolonged downpours have caused flooding in numerous homes, workplaces and agricultural greenhouses, leading to material damage across several districts. Local district governorates have initiated damage assessment operations to determine the scale of losses.

Transportation infrastructure has also been impacted. Heavy rainfall triggered landslides and road subsidence along the Kemer-Kumluca highway, forcing traffic to operate through a single lane while repair and stabilization works continue. Meteorological authorities expect rainfall to remain effective across the city throughout the week.

Murat Ayvazoğlu, director of the 4th Regional Directorate of Meteorology, said rainfall has been dominant in Antalya since Jan. 1, with periods of increased intensity.

Ayvazoğlu noted that air temperatures have remained above seasonal averages, while January also saw episodes of strong rainfall. He emphasized that precipitation has been particularly concentrated in the city’s western districts.

“Rainfall recorded in the first 40 days of 2026 has already reached the total amount observed in 2025,” Ayvazoğlu said. “Based on long-term averages, Antalya typically receives around 1,030 kilograms of rainfall per square meter annually, while last year’s total stood at approximately 550 kilograms.”

According to data from automatic observation stations, Kemer, Kumluca and Finike recorded the highest rainfall levels. In higher elevations exceeding 1,400 meters, including mountain passes such as Alacabel, precipitation fell as snow or sleet.

The 4th Regional Directorate of Meteorology monitors weather conditions across Antalya, Muğla, Isparta and Burdur through a network of 175 observation stations operating on land, at sea and in mountainous areas. The system is supported by two weather radars, a wind shear warning system, and an atmospheric observation balloon based in Isparta.

Data collected from these platforms is continuously recorded and analyzed, enabling timely forecasts and public warnings related to rainfall, temperature changes, and severe weather risks.

On Friday morning, rain in Antalya’s Serik district disrupted daily life, triggering localized flooding and infrastructure strain. As precipitation intensified, the flow rate of the Köprüçay River increased significantly, causing the river to overflow.

Businesses located along the riverbanks, as well as surrounding agricultural lands, were inundated. In the aftermath of the rainfall, restaurants situated near the river and nearby farming areas sustained notable damage.

In the Bucak neighborhood, the main access road serving the area was also affected by flooding. Several sections of the roadway were completely submerged, creating hazardous driving conditions and causing significant disruption for motorists.

Meanwhile, the Şahin Tepesi Picnic Area, operated by the Serik Municipality, was also impacted by rising water levels. Municipal law enforcement teams announced the temporary closure of the site as a precautionary measure, issuing public safety warnings to residents.

With rainfall expected to continue in the coming days, officials have cautioned against complacency, stressing the importance of preparedness as Antalya experiences one of its most intense early-year precipitation periods in recent years.