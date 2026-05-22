Antalya, southern Türkiye, has begun receiving its 2026 Blue Flags after once again securing its position as the city with the highest number of Blue Flag-certified beaches in the world.

According to the 2026 Blue Flag Awards announced by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), 580 beaches across Türkiye qualified for the internationally recognized environmental award this year.

Of those, 232 are located in Antalya, reinforcing the city's status as a global leader in beach quality and environmental standards.

The distribution of the new Blue Flags to eligible beaches has now started. As part of the process, Turkish Environmental Education Foundation (TÜRÇEV) Antalya Provincial Coordinator Mustafa Ergiydiren and his team visited Mermerli Beach in Antalya's Muratpaşa district to conduct inspections and deliver the flag.

Speaking during the visit, Ergiydiren said Türkiye ranks third in the world for Blue Flag beaches, behind Spain and Greece.

"With 232 Blue Flag beaches, Antalya is the city with the highest number of Blue Flag awards in the world," Ergiydiren said. "Cities in Spain, Greece and France follow, but we are pleased to maintain our clear lead."

He credited the achievement to the combined efforts of local authorities, tourism operators, residents and visitors.

Ergiydiren said TÜRÇEV would continue working to improve both the number and quality of Blue Flag beaches while promoting environmental awareness and sustainable coastal management.

He noted that beaches are required to pass inspections before receiving their Blue Flag certification and that monitoring continues throughout the tourism season.

According to Ergiydiren, inspectors assess a range of criteria, including beach cleanliness, facility standards, lifeguard services and the availability of environmental information and educational materials for visitors.

He added that beaches failing to meet cleanliness standards over the previous four years are not eligible to apply for the Blue Flag program.

The Blue Flag program is one of the world's most recognized eco-labels for beaches, marinas and sustainable tourism facilities, awarded to locations that meet strict environmental, safety and management criteria.