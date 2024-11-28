Days of uninterrupted snowfall have transformed the Ayder Plateau in Çamlıhemşin, a major tourist destination in northern Türkiye's Rize, into a winter wonderland, delighting both local and international visitors as well as boosting the spirits of local businesses.

The snow, which has reached a depth of 1 meter (3.28 feet), has also put to rest concerns about a lack of snow for the annual "Snowman Festival," held every January. In previous years, the absence of snow forced organizers to truck in snow from distant locations to keep the festival alive. This year, however, nature has provided an abundance, thrilling locals as they prepare for the 16th edition of the festival.

Local business owner Tolga Sarı expressed excitement about the early arrival of winter. "This year, the snow came earlier than expected. We’ve already seen nearly a meter of snowfall in November," Sarı said. "The early snow is a great start for us, especially with the upcoming festival and New Year’s celebrations. Unlike past years, we won’t face a snow shortage for the festival. We’re ready to welcome our guests."

Visitors are also reveling in the snowy scenery. Serkan Keşler, a tourist from the southern city of Antalya, described the Ayder Plateau as a must-see destination. "Ayder is absolutely beautiful," Keşler said.

"We’ve been here before, but seeing it in this season is a completely different experience. It’s rare to witness such views in Türkiye during November. Coming from the warmth of Antalya, this has been a refreshing change, and we recommend it to everyone."

Ayder Plateau is renowned for its natural beauty and has long been a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists. Part of the larger Kaçkar Mountains, the plateau offers a unique combination of lush greenery in the warmer months and a snow-covered paradise in the winter, making it a year-round attraction.