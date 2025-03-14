The 8th International Benevolence Awards ceremony took place at the Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center, with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs Ali Erbaş and invited guests on March 13.

President Erdoğan welcomed guests from various countries, expressing gratitude to those who spread kindness worldwide. He wished for Ramadan to bring blessings to the nation, the Islamic world and humanity.

Celebrating the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation’s 50th anniversary, Erdoğan praised its dedication to education, humanitarian aid and social solidarity, noting its growing impact across Türkiye and 111 countries.

"For centuries, our cultural and spiritual geography has been enriched by charitable foundations that uphold justice, compassion and brotherhood," he said, emphasizing the foundation’s role in continuing this legacy. Through scholarships, Quran courses and international aid, it extends Türkiye’s helping hand to those in need, ensuring no one is left alone.

Reaffirming his commitment to preserving and expanding the legacy of kindness, Erdoğan declared: "We are working tirelessly to make the world more beautiful through goodness. By planting seeds of kindness in hearts, we aim to elevate humanity. We stand firm against oppressors and extend a helping hand to the oppressed."

Honoring acts of benevolence

During the event, Syrian pilot Raghid al-Tatari was honored with a Benevolence Award for refusing to carry out the bombing order in Hama during the 1982 massacre ordered by former Syrian regime President Hafez al-Assad, for which he was imprisoned for 43 years in Sednaya Prison.

Another recipient of the award was Ömer Asaf Kar, a student at Ümraniye Mehmet Ali Yılmaz Primary School, who led his classmates in protesting a vehicle from a company on the boycott list that entered their school to deliver products.

Hacı Fevzi Şener, known for his years of benevolent contributions to Bursa, was also awarded the Benevolence Award.

Hasan Koç, the imam of Antalya Yüce Mosque, received the award for his charitable efforts in supporting people with disabilities and patients, as well as for facilitating the production and distribution of gluten-free and sourdough products for individuals with Down syndrome and celiac disease with the support of philanthropists.

Dr. Gülhanım Bayrak, a pediatrician and mother of eight, was recognized with a Benevolence Award for demonstrating that success and a professional career are not obstacles to raising children. She received the award alongside her father and dedicated it to him.

Ikrima Sabri, who has been dedicated to the Palestinian resistance since his youth and is considered one of its symbolic figures, received the Loyalty Award on behalf of Palestinian resistance heroes.

Calligrapher Hasan Çelebi, who passed away recently, was also honored with the Loyalty Award. Çelebi, who had nearly 100 certified students worldwide and whose calligraphy adorned mosques in Türkiye and across the globe, had his award received by his son, Mustafa Çelebi.

Presidency iftar program

After the awards ceremony, the Presidency of Religious Affairs organized an iftar program for the recipients. The program, held at the presidency, continued with a musical ensemble performing hymns and a recitation of the Quran.

Speaking at the iftar, Ömer Asaf Kar, the primary school student who received an award, emphasized the importance of not purchasing boycott-listed products. Kar, who led a protest by booing the vehicle of an Israeli-supporting company that entered his school to deliver products, said, "I was very excited and happy when receiving the award. I never thought my boycott action would result in an award."

Hacı Fevzi Şener, who established 140 Quran courses for children aged 4-6 in Türkiye and abroad, stated that 2,500 children are currently enrolled in the courses. He explained that he decided to open the Quran courses upon realizing that even his own grandchildren had started to forget how to say "Bismillah." He added, "We are not building mosques; we are raising congregations for them. I don’t consider myself truly deserving of this award, but they deemed it appropriate. May Allah grant me the opportunity to continue. There is still much work to be done in our country."

Syrian pilot Raghid al-Tatari, who was also honored with the Benevolence Award for refusing to carry out the bombing order in Hama during the 1982 massacre ordered by former Syrian regime head Hafez al-Assad – an act for which he was imprisoned for 43 years in Sednaya Prison – expressed his thoughts, saying:

"I feel sorrow for Syria, but at the same time, I realize that being invited here means that there are people and societies following and caring about the events in Syria. This made me very proud. As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan mentioned, this is not just a personal perspective on Syria but a reflection of a broader view toward the entire Islamic world and the Muslim community. I had no idea such an award existed before. I am honored to have been deemed worthy of it."