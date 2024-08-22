The historic rock carvings and settlement area in Kıbrıscık, a district in Bolu province, northwestern Türkiye, have been officially designated as a first-degree archaeological site by the Ankara Regional Board for the Protection of Cultural Assets.

The Bolu Museum Directorate's team submitted a protection application to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's Ankara Regional Board for the Protection of Cultural Assets, requesting the preservation of the historical rock carvings and settlement in the Avlatarla area of Karadoğan village. The decision was published in the Official Gazette following an examination and report.

According to Decision No. 4684 of the Ankara Regional Board, "The Old Rock Settlement in Avlatarla Mevkii is registered as a first-degree archaeological site under Article 6 of the Law on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Assets No. 2863."

The rock-carved structures in Kıbrıscık are believed to have been used by the Byzantine people between the seventh and ninth centuries for protection and habitation. The site features a rock monastery, rock-carved burial chambers and monk cells, resembling the rock houses in Solaklar, Muslar and Çeltikdere in the Seben district.