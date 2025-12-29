Melo, one of Türkiye’s limited number of specially trained cadaver dogs, continues to play a decisive role in guiding police teams in operations ranging from disaster response to complex criminal investigations, as the experienced canine nears retirement after years of service.

Serving under the Erzurum Provincial Police Department, in eastern Türkiye, Melo is a Belgian Malinois born in 2015 and trained at the Gölbaşı Dog Training Center in Ankara, one of Türkiye’s primary facilities for police dog education. After completing two years of foundational training, Melo was assigned to cadaver detection, a specialization reserved for dogs demonstrating exceptional aptitude in scent discrimination.

In 2018, Melo and handler police officer Abdulkadir Erbahçeci successfully completed a six-month advanced training program and were deployed to Antalya, where they served together for five years. During this period, the duo contributed to numerous operations involving missing persons and homicide investigations, providing critical direction to forensic and search teams.

Melo’s operational profile expanded significantly in 2023 following the devastating Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes. Deployed to the disaster zone, the cadaver dog helped locate the remains of nearly 50 victims beneath collapsed structures, playing a key role in search and recovery efforts amid challenging conditions.

Later the same year, Erbahçeci and Melo were reassigned to Erzurum, where they currently support the Missing Persons Bureau of the Public Security Branch. From earthquake rubble to long-unsolved criminal cases, Melo’s highly sensitive sense of smell continues to guide investigative teams in locating evidence and human remains that would otherwise be undetectable.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Erbahçeci emphasized the rarity and importance of such dogs, noting that there are approximately 10 cadaver dogs actively serving across Türkiye. He added that Melo, who has now spent around eight years in operational duty, is preparing to retire in the near future.

Erbahçeci said he first met Melo in 2017 and that their professional partnership began in earnest following their joint graduation from specialized training in 2018. He underlined Melo’s contribution to major investigations, including the resolution of a case in Kocaeli that had remained unsolved for seven years.

Over the course of his career, Melo has participated in approximately 160 operations and has helped locate around 70 bodies, including those recovered during disaster response missions. While based in Erzurum, Melo is also deployed to 15 provinces across eastern and northeastern Türkiye when needed, and can be assigned to operations anywhere in the country in the event of major incidents.

Erbahçeci stressed that maintaining operational readiness requires constant discipline. Melo undergoes regular veterinary checkups and follows a strict daily routine that includes obedience, search and conditioning training. “We train at least four hours every day,” he said, noting that any interruption in training directly affects field performance.

Describing Melo as more than just a working dog, Erbahçeci said the canine is both a trusted partner and a close companion. As Melo approaches retirement, his record stands as a testament to the critical role trained cadaver dogs play in public security, disaster response and the pursuit of justice in Türkiye.