In a concerted effort to align with the principles of the European Green Deal, Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University (ÇOMÜ) has inaugurated the Green Transformation Coordination. This strategic initiative aims to cultivate "exemplary campuses" through a series of meticulously prepared projects.

The Terzioğlu Campus, designated as the pilot region, will witness the implementation of a diverse array of projects. Among the key initiatives are:

– Rehabilitation of the Ecosystem: Focused on preserving biodiversity and supporting the local ecosystem.

– Gray Water Harvesting: Involves purifying the least polluted part of domestic wastewater for reuse, promoting water conservation.

– Rainwater Harvesting: Captures precipitation, storing and purifying it for various uses.

– Student-Friendly Green Transformation Applications: Engages students in sustainable practices and environmental initiatives.

Rector Cüneyt Erenoğlu shared insights with Anadolu Agency (AA), expressing the university's commitment to a robust collaboration between the public-industry and university-industry sectors. Erenoğlu underscored the activation of student communities turned clubs, emphasizing their integral role in green transformation and sustainability endeavors.

"We have activated the existing student communities, which we have converted into clubs, on green transformation and sustainability issues," remarked Erenoğlu. He highlighted the inclusive nature of these clubs, involving both managerial figures and participating students, aiming to integrate their efforts seamlessly.

Erenoğlu acknowledged the valuable guidance received from other universities and diverse organizations, marking a collaborative approach to green transformation. The university plans to plant sakura trees on the campus, symbolizing the camaraderie between Türkiye and Japan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024.

Looking beyond its campus boundaries, ÇOMÜ aspires to engage in collaborative ventures with universities across various geographical locations, supported by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). Erenoğlu emphasized the launch of projects with enduring benefits for the city and region. One notable initiative is the Sports Valley project, conceptualized as a nation's garden with a focus on green transformation, featuring amenities such as pools, rehabilitation areas and an autism training camp.

Dilvin Ipek, a green transformation coordinator and lecturer, shed light on the university's involvement in the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) and European Union projects. These projects form the crux of the "exemplary campus" studies, featuring the active participation of the university and three partnering companies.

Ipek emphasized the importance of fostering ecological awareness among the public and students. She outlined key focal points such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sustainable use of carbon and leveraging waste heat. The establishment of a Green Transformation Technologies Center of Excellence is poised to empower companies, providing them with digital passports and facilitating the global export of their products.

In their collective efforts, ÇOMÜ envisions serving the entire southern Marmara region, with a particular emphasis on contributing to the sustainable development of Çanakkale.