Oleksandr Voronin, the consul general of Ukraine in Türkiye's southern Antalya, expressed deep gratitude for Ankara's support of Ukrainian orphaned children, saying the country has provided a haven for them for the past two and a half years.

"The children have adapted well to Türkiye, and the Turkish authorities have done everything possible to ensure they live in a good environment here. They love it, and we are always grateful to Türkiye," Voronin told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The children, who had been living in Ukrainian orphanages, were brought to Türkiye in March 2022 after discussions between first lady Emine Erdoğan and Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska. They were welcomed in Antalya, where the Ministry of Family and Social Services ensured their well-being in a safe hotel environment, covering all their needs, including accommodation, food, education and psychological support.

At the request of Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy, the children are now preparing to return home, accompanied by their foster families. While excited to reunite with their homeland, there is also a sense of sadness about leaving Türkiye.

"We are very grateful to Türkiye for opening its doors to orphaned children and doing everything possible to care for them," Voronin said.

"The children have adjusted very well here, and the Turkish government has worked tirelessly to ensure they live in good conditions. We are always thankful for Türkiye's hospitality."

Voronin emphasized that despite the ongoing war in Ukraine and continued bombings in many regions, the Ukrainian government has found peaceful locations for the children to return to.

The country’s institutions are working to ensure they continue to live in safe environments.

Since the war began, around 2,000 Ukrainians, including orphans, have come to Türkiye. Voronin highlighted the significant transformation the children have undergone since their arrival.

"When the children arrived here two and a half years ago, they were frightened by the war and had nothing with them. But with Türkiye's support, we have seen them happy and smiling. They are now full of life, and that brings us joy," Voronin said.

"They will always carry this happiness in their hearts and will speak fondly of Türkiye wherever they go."

One of the orphans, 18-year-old Semn Vasylenko, reflected on his time in Türkiye. "I’ve been here for two and a half years and am very happy. I’ve started learning Turkish, and the people here are so kind," Vasylenko said.

"I plan to return to Ukraine and teach Turkish there, telling everyone about the beauty of Türkiye and the kindness of its people."