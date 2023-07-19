A couple of war-torn Ukrainian orphans recently exchanged vows in Antalya, where they have sought refuge for the past 1.5 years due to the war in their homeland. The wedding ceremony embraced the traditions of both countries, symbolizing the resilience and hope embodied by the young couple.

Following a meeting between first lady Emine Erdoğan and her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska, several children and young individuals residing in Ukrainian orphanages were brought to Türkiye in organized groups. These children were provided a safe environment, with accommodation arranged in hotels across Antalya's Manavgat and Kemer districts, as well as in various other provinces throughout the country.

Among the first group of youngsters to be relocated were Artur Borysov, who recently turned 19, and Diana Hliebova stepped into her 18th year. Over time, their friendship blossomed into love. The Ukrainian Consulate in Antalya took it upon themselves to fulfill the couple's wedding dreams.

Yana Nahorna, coordinator of the "Childhood Without War" project, in collaboration with foster families and young people, arranged the wedding at the Ukrainian Consulate in Antalya. The ceremony itself was conducted in accordance with Ukrainian traditions.

As a gesture of gratitude to Türkiye for providing them with a secure environment, the bride's side donned red attire, while the groom's side wore white. In keeping with Ukrainian customs, the couple partook in the tradition of eating salty bread during the ceremony.

Looking ahead, the couple aspires to build their lives in Poland, with plans to bring Borysov's two brothers along and eventually start a family of their own.

Oleksandr Voronin, the consul of Ukraine in Antalya, expressed his appreciation for Türkiye's significant role in forming this new family. He stated: "Türkiye has played an important role in bringing this new family together. It is a testament to the strong relations between our two countries."

Bride Hliebova expressed her heartfelt desire for the war to end in her homeland, conveying her gratitude for the happiest days they have experienced in Antalya. Sharing her sentiments, she said, "I have found the love of my life. Our dream is to create a loving and harmonious family."

This heartwarming tale serves as a reminder of the power of love and compassion, transcending borders and bringing hope to those affected by conflict. The couple's journey represents the resilience of the human spirit and the unwavering support provided by Türkiye, fostering a brighter future for these young souls.